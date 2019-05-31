‘Snuffly' cat struggling to find forever home because of condition that makes him sneeze excessively

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

(FOX) -- Someone get this cat a tissue!

An overly sneezy cat is having a hard time finding a forever home because of his unique condition.

Nine-year-old Elliot suffers from chronic rhinitis – a condition that causes constant sneezing as well as runny or itchy nose and congestion, staff at the Cats Protection National Adoption Center in the U.K. said.

Though staff said Elliot is a "happy, affectionate chap" and the perfect lap cat, they believe his sneezing fits are keeping people from adopting him.

"Elliott is definitely very snuffly and his condition means he has some damage to the bones in his nose," Tania Marsh, the center's deputy manager, told The Argus.

To read the rest of this story, click here.