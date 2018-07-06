Small Plane Crashes, Burns in Florida Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- A pilot was critically injured after a small plane crashed and caught fire in Florida Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Swearingen SX-300, an experimental aircraft, veered off Runway 6 and caught fire after its left landing gear collapsed.

Officials said the pilot of the plane, 61-year-old John Wilson was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

His passenger, 35-year-old Matthew Simmons, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The plane veered off a runway and crashed inside the Spruce Creek Fly-In neighborhood.

(WESH for CNN)