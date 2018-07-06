Small Plane Crashes, Burns in Florida
PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- A pilot was critically injured after a small plane crashed and caught fire in Florida Thursday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Swearingen SX-300, an experimental aircraft, veered off Runway 6 and caught fire after its left landing gear collapsed.
Officials said the pilot of the plane, 61-year-old John Wilson was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.
His passenger, 35-year-old Matthew Simmons, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
The plane veered off a runway and crashed inside the Spruce Creek Fly-In neighborhood.
(WESH for CNN)
