SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri town got national attention with a mention in a Smithsonian Magazine travel article.

The article is “The 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2023,” which was published on June 6. It lists the city of Mansfield in Wright County as the Pioneering Small Town to visit this year.

The article mentions the Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company’s 25th anniversary and its free-to-visit Bakersville village, Laura Ingalls Wilder and the Mansfield Recreational Park. You can read the article online to see what the Smithsonian Magazine has to say about Mansfield and read about the other small towns on the list.