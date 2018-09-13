Small AR Town Struggles with Water Quality Video

KENSETT, Ark -- For nearly two years - dirty waste water from a small Arkansas town's treatment center made its way into the nearby White River.

The Arkansas Department Of Environmental Quality has already fined the city of Kensett more than $4,000.

Welcome to Kensett, a city with less than 2,000 people.

"Typical small town USA," says Steve Brown, Kensett's Water and Sewer Superintendent.

Brown has been doing this job for nearly two decades. "It is very important."

There's nothing small about the city's waste water treatment center -- including what used to be inside it.

Take a look at this this is all filtered water Workers here say 144,000 gallons of water has been filtered Wednesday (Sept. 12).

And this is 250,000 gallons of unfiltered water. Officials here tell me that this unfiltered water at one point was making its way into the clean water

"Every part's got to be right for it to work just like it's supposed to,"Brown says.

Brown says that wasn't the case for nearly two years, which allowed dirty waste water to flow into the nearby White River.

"We took the plant down to dirt, we replaced all the aeration out here."

The site, which was built in 1994, wasn't cleaned until just two years ago

Brown says at that time, thick dirty water cut off the air supply inside the water which couldn't break down the waste inside.

"Caused the dissolved oxygen to be lower in the water which caused the bacteria not to multiply as it should."

Brown hopes with a cleaner treatment plant, water will leave Kensett better than it comes in.

"It's very important. It protects the waters of the state of Arkansas."

To clarify, the city believes the issue is resolved but it will not know for at least three months.

They also found a red worm issue inside the water.

The city has spent around $100,000 to fix the problem.



