SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Human remains discovered in the woods near the Rivendale Institute of Learning have been identified.

According to a press release from the Springfield Police Department, the deceased is 40-year-old Susan N. McInturff of Harrison, Arkansas. Police have notified McInturff’s family.

The release states the SPD Homicide Unit investigated and found there is nothing suspicious about McInturff’s death.

SPD officers responded to the wooded area north of the Rivendale Institute of Learning on Feb. 13, 2023 in reference to a maintenance worker who had discovered possible human skeletal remains.