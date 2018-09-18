Six Seats up for Election on the Springfield City Council
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- There are numerous seats and other positions on the Springfield City Council that are up for election.
If you are interested, you can pick up packets at the City Clerk's Office in the Busch Municipal Building, 840 N. Boonville, beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
Six seats will be up for election to be decided April 2, 2019.
The first day for filing will be Dec. 3, 2018. Completed applications must be delivered to the City Clerk’s Office during normal business hours (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) from Dec. 3 through 5 p.m., Jan. 15.
The following seats for election:
- Mayor
- Zone 2 (Currently served by Councilman Tom Prater)
- Zone 3 (Currently served by Councilman Mike Schilling)
- Zone 4 (Currently served by Councilman Matt Simpson)
- General Seat C (Currently served by Councilman Richard Ollis)
- General Seat D (Currently served by Councilwoman Kristi Fulnecky)
Qualifications:
- Must be a registered voter in the City of Springfield
- Must have been a resident of the City of Springfield for at least two years prior to appointment
- Those running for Zone Council seats must have been a resident of the Zone they are running for at least one year immediately prior to appointment
- Must not be disqualified under state law RsMO 115.306.1 (Felony Conviction)
- Must not be disqualified under state law RsMO 115.306.2(I) (Delinquent Taxes)
- Must have completed and filed Missouri Department of Revenue form 5120 per state law RsMO 115.306(2).
