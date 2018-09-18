Six Seats up for Election on the Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- There are numerous seats and other positions on the Springfield City Council that are up for election.

If you are interested, you can pick up packets at the City Clerk's Office in the Busch Municipal Building, 840 N. Boonville, beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

Six seats will be up for election to be decided April 2, 2019.

The first day for filing will be Dec. 3, 2018. Completed applications must be delivered to the City Clerk’s Office during normal business hours (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) from Dec. 3 through 5 p.m., Jan. 15.

The following seats for election:

Mayor

Zone 2 (Currently served by Councilman Tom Prater)

Zone 3 (Currently served by Councilman Mike Schilling)

Zone 4 (Currently served by Councilman Matt Simpson)

General Seat C (Currently served by Councilman Richard Ollis)

General Seat D (Currently served by Councilwoman Kristi Fulnecky)



Qualifications: