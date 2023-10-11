BRANSON, MO – Six area high schools have formed a new conference for athletics.

Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, Branson, Bolivar, Carl Junction, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, and West Plains school districts will compete in the newly named Ozark Mountain Conference.

The Ozark Mountain Conference brings together districts that are similar in enrollment numbers,

as well as shared values and community beliefs.

Branson: 1,350

West Plains: 1,152

Carl Junction: 1,011

Marshfield: 903

Bolivar: 858

Logan-Rogersville: 734

The OMC District Superintendents agree that the formation of the new Ozark Mountain

Conference enables their schools to strengthen activity and athletic programs while improving

student-athletes.

For the remainder of this school year, the six schools will work collaboratively in preparation for

competing in the new Ozark Mountain Conference during the 2024-25 school y