BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City announced that it is retiring one of its iconic rides.

At 11 a.m. today, Feb. 13, Silver Dollar City said that the 2023 season will be Fire In The Hole’s last season. According to a press release, the Fire In The Hole indoor roller coaster has been operating in the park since 1972.

“More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the Fire In The Hole adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago,” wrote Silver Dollar City President Brad Thomas.

Fire In The Hole is to be replaced by a new ride, the press release states.

“This Grand Finale season of the original Fire In The Hole is paving the way for continued growth and new adventures at Silver Dollar City,” said Thomas. “There will be exciting announcements in the future!”