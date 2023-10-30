BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City has begun preparing for An Old Time Christmas, which begins on November 4.

Meteorologist Natalie Nunn was live during Midday as the park began to lift the Christmas Tree and decorate it on the park’s square.

Over 200 workers will work all week to prepare for opening day on Saturday, November 4. Over 6.5 million Christmas lights will be hung around the park.

An Old Time Christmas is Nov. 4 – Dec. 30. The full calendar and additional details at silverdollarcity.com or calling (417) 336-7100.