Silver Dollar City Awards Teachers For Inspiring Kids to 'Dream Big, Do Good'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRANSON, Mo. - Ten teachers, nominated by students, parents or others in their communities, who exemplify inspiring others and propelling education forward will share a total of $10,000 as winners of Silver Dollar City's "Dream Big, Do Good" campaign.

The “Dream Big, Do Good” campaign is in conjunction with the park’s new world record-setting roller coaster Time Traveler. Inspired by revolutionary thinkers of past, present, and future, Time Traveler is an innovative ride that encourages others to dream without boundaries and realize the impossible is possible.

The ten winning teachers follow: