Silver Dollar City Awards Teachers For Inspiring Kids to 'Dream Big, Do Good'
BRANSON, Mo. - Ten teachers, nominated by students, parents or others in their communities, who exemplify inspiring others and propelling education forward will share a total of $10,000 as winners of Silver Dollar City's "Dream Big, Do Good" campaign.
The “Dream Big, Do Good” campaign is in conjunction with the park’s new world record-setting roller coaster Time Traveler. Inspired by revolutionary thinkers of past, present, and future, Time Traveler is an innovative ride that encourages others to dream without boundaries and realize the impossible is possible.
The ten winning teachers follow:
- Roger Brallier, 6th-8th grades, Hollister Middle School, Hollister, Mo.
- Tonya Claybrook, 4th-5th grades, Highlandville Elementary, Spokane, Mo.
- Sophie Chambers, PK-8th grades, Dewey Elementary, Chillicothe, Mo.
- Tabitha Eutsler, 3rd grade, Jeffries Elementary, Springfield, Mo.
- Tori McGain, K-5th grades, Ozark West Elementary, Ozark, Mo.
- Rachel McNeill, 4th grade, Ray Miller Elementary, Kirksville, Mo.
- Kim Patterson, K-12th grades, Kickapoo High School, Springfield, Mo.
- Laura Schulteis, K-5th grades, Robberson Elementary, Springfield, Mo.
- Leslee Tell, 10th - 12th grades, Conway Area Career Center, Conway, Ar.
- Savanna Wewers. 6th grade, Paris Middle School, Paris, Mo.
More Stories
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State assistant Ryan Day earned an extra…
-
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent off in his…
-
MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on report of active shooter at a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.