WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather.

Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home.

According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Prasad is 5 feet tall, weighs about 95 pounds and is of Indian descent. She has black hair, black eyes and a light brown complexion. She may be wearing a winter coat that was discovered missing from her home.

Prasad is reported to have an altered mental state and paranoia. She is believed to be on foot and improperly dressed for the current weather conditions.

If anyone has seen her or has any information as to her whereabouts, they can contact 911 or call the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 417-859-3911.