MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a woman with dementia who is missing.

Beverly Stewart, 81, left to pick up her granddaughter from work at Wendy’s in Mt. Vernon but never arrived.

Police say Stewart is 5’1″ and weighs 180 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Stewart was wearing blue jeans.

The vehicle is described as a silver 1992 Buick Park Avenue with a Missouri license plate, BYE.

If you have seen Stewart, please call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 417-235-4241.