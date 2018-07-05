Sign Honors Korean War Soldier Video

POPLAR BLUFF - A sign now stands on a stretch of roadway in Southeast Missouri to honor a Korean War soldier.

People on Highway PP in Poplar Bluff can view the sign that reads "Pvt. Billie G. Kanell, Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial Highway."

In 1951, Kanell jumped on not one but two grenades to protect his fellow soldiers and was killed during the act.

The unveiling of the sign took place during a special ceremony at New Covenant Chruch in Poplar Bluff Tuesday afternoon.

Kanell's family was able to attend the ceremony.