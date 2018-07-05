News

Sign Honors Korean War Soldier

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 07:42 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 02:35 AM CDT

Sign Honors Korean War Soldier

POPLAR BLUFF - A sign now stands on a stretch of roadway in Southeast Missouri to honor a Korean War soldier.

People on Highway PP in Poplar Bluff can view the sign that reads "Pvt. Billie G. Kanell, Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial Highway."

In 1951, Kanell jumped on not one but two grenades to protect his fellow soldiers and was killed during the act. 

The unveiling of the sign took place during a special ceremony at New Covenant Chruch in Poplar Bluff Tuesday afternoon.

Kanell's family was able to attend the ceremony.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected