SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Christmas Day is just a week away, but for some that is still plenty of time for some shoppers to find the perfect gifts for their families.

Randi Martin works at Chabom Tea and Spice she said many shoppers are looking for unique items, “So they are like, oh, you know, (it would) be cool to go Commercial Street and there’s all these small businesses that sell like really niche or unique things.”

Businesses on Commercial Street have been filled with shoppers over the past week, purchasing those last-minute gifts before Christmas.

“This has been my busiest week in two and a half years,” said Susi Caregnato owner of Soozeezbeez Honey BEEtique. “I’m so grateful. It’s just been really, really busy.”

Caregnato said even though she has an online store, more people tend to shop in-person for the holidays.

“It’s pretty easy to sit at home on your computer,” Caregnato said. “But I’m just so appreciative that people actually have taken the time to come out, spend their money locally.”

By shopping locally, some are finding exactly what they are looking for.

“We do have several people who come in for the like they have like a family member who’s like an avid tea drinker,” Martin said. “And so we have like gift boxes that you can customize. And so people are getting really into those too.”

“They are more like personal gifts,” said Grace Burton who was looking for presents for her mom and friend. “And more thought put into them than like a cheaper, like, easier gift to get at like Walmart.”

Shoppers said they are looking forward to sharing the gifts they bought with their friends and family Christmas morning.

“Like you’re trying to give the right gift, but, you know, when you do finally hit that trifecta of the right gift at the right time,” said Jessica Sousa, who was shopping for Christmas presents. “It just makes it bring joy to that person’s life into your life.”