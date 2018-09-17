Shooting Survivor Killed In Crash
Corpus Christi, TX -- A man who survived the August Jacksonville shooting rampage has died in a car accident.
Authorities confirm Ryen Raoul Aleman was killed Sunday when his vehicle skidded off highway 44 near Corpus Christi.
Police say the vehicle flipped a couple of times before landing in a ditch.
Aleman was not wearing a seatbelt.
The fatal accident is under investigation. It appears slick roads could have played a factor.
