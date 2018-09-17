News

Shooting Survivor Killed In Crash

Sep 17, 2018

Corpus Christi, TX -- A man who survived the August Jacksonville shooting rampage has died in a car accident.

Authorities confirm Ryen Raoul Aleman was killed Sunday when his vehicle skidded off highway 44 near Corpus Christi.

Police say the vehicle flipped a couple of times before landing in a ditch.

Aleman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal accident is under investigation.  It appears slick roads could have played a factor.


