CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Camdenton Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night in Camdenton.

According to a Facebook post from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a neighborhood behind McDonald’s and The Butcher Shop for a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on April 9.

There is no threat to the public, according to the post. Deputies from Camden County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene assisting MSHP and Camdenton police with its investigation.

The Camdenton Police Department has requested MSHP to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

One person was transported to an area hospital. The officer was not injured.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.