SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In the last three months, shots fired calls have been rising higher and higher in Springfield.

Data shows the number of calls rose from nine in the entire month of February to 32 for the month of June.

According to a heat map shared by the Springfield Police Department, most of those calls are coming from the northwest side.

Joshua Goeke lives in the Woodland Heights neighborhood. He says that side of town usually gets a bad rap.

“I mean, I have made calls about gunshots,” Goeke said. “I have made calls about, you know, people having fires out of control in their backyard or just nuisance properties, all that kind of stuff. That does happen. But that’s not the whole story. And it’s pretty infrequent.”

Chief of Police Paul Williams says another issue the department is seeing more frequently is gun owners using firearms to solve disagreements.

“Let us focus on the criminal element that’s using guns in the commission of crimes, but not really focusing on those folks who normally wouldn’t utilize a gun in any way, shape or form outside of hunting or shooting for sporting events,” Williams said.

Overall, the number of shootings in 2023 is fewer than the number of shootings this time last year.