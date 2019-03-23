Shoot Like A Girl Event Held in Branson Video

BRANSON -- The company Shoot Like A Girl rolled out its mobile firing range for women in the Ozarks today.

It's all part of Branson's outdoor days at the Branson Convention Center.

"The more education you can get about the products and the opportunity that we have here because our firearms are inoperable, so ladies can actually squeeze the trigger in a safe environment and really get the feel of that gun in their hand," said Karen Butler, president and founder of Shoot Like a Girl.

Ladies 16 and older could shoot a pistol, rifle or bow.

Butler says about 34 percent of women shoot guns.

The event is for experienced shooters and for women who are interested in learning more about shooting as a sport. Butler also says they stress gun safety, education, and training at the event.

Shoot Like a Girl is on a nationwide tour. The event in Branson runs through Saturday.