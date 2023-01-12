GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on a homeless camp and made multiple arrests on Jan. 11.

According to a press release, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several deputies went to private properties that “were inundated with trespassers who had set up illegal encampments.” The owners of the properties requested that the trespassers be removed.

The sheriff and deputies arrested 11 for trespassing and outstanding warrants. The GCSO also recovered stolen property from the area.

“It is my responsibility to enforce the laws of this state and protect the rights of these land owners,” Sheriff Arnott wrote in the press release. “Springfield is a great community that provides many resources and shelters to those in need. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to enforcing the laws and connecting those in need with these resources.”

The press release says that each of the people arrested in the case is going to be provided with a list of resources for homeless people and a taxi voucher to help them reach those resources.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office did not return calls or messages. The location of the homeless camp is unknown.