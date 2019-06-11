Sheriff's deputies helped a 94-year-old woman install a new air conditioner
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. -- Out of Christian County, several sheriff's deputies helped a 94-year-old woman install a new air conditioner in her home.
The elderly woman's home didn't have a working AC and the home was 88 degrees!
So the sheriff's office came up with some money, and donated a new unit!
Pictures were uploaded to Facebook of the deputies installing the air conditioner for her.
More Stories
-
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The CDC has identified Missouri as one state that…
-
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (