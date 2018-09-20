Shepherd of the Hills May Become Broadway Musical Video

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- The Ozark's classic novel "Shepherd of the Hills" could soon play out on a Broadway stage.

A musical version of the novel was written by a former professor at College of the Ozarks, who quit his job teaching to pursue his Broadway dreams.

After making the right connections, this former college professor is now getting the chance to have a stage reading of his play in front of a Tony Award winning producer.

The play is called "Shepherd, The Musical" -- adapted from Harold Bell Wright's "Shepherd of the Hills" novel and written by College of the Ozarks professor emeritus, Hayden Head.

"I started writing the play in 2008 after my father had passed away - and it was a way for me to kind of come to grips with is loss," said Head.

Head quit his job teaching at C of O one year ago, to pursue his Broadway dreams.

"It's much better going into one's 60's reaching for the gold ring, than it is reaching for the hammock," Head said, "And we can't take that opportunity for granted. Fly or fall. Sink or swim. It's what you gotta do."

The dream really started to come to fruition when Head met Stand Beard, who directed music at Silver Dollar City -- and also arranged scores for major productions like "Sesame Street Live" and "Disney on Ice."

"We really didn't even collaborate..technically," Head said, "He took the script and lyrics. Then he just wrote this beautiful score."

Beard helped open the door for a stage reading in the "Big Apple."

"His son Landon performed in Altar Boys on Broadway, for Ken Davenport. Through that, Landon and Ken had a friendship. Stan then was able through Landon to meet and speak with Ken over lunch and developed a relationship with him - and so Ken's agency is Davenport Theatrical Enterprises - and uhh, so that's who we're working with," Head said.

Head also explained why he believes Shepherd of the Hills is the perfect story to transform into a Broadway musical.

"Shepherd of the Hills is our story. That is the story that has created the mythos of the Ozarks. That's why there is a tourist industry here," he said, "My feeling was is that these characters in this story, just lent themselves to a musical treatment."

Head leaves for New York the first part of next month. He says he will have his actual reading on October 12th.