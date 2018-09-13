Shepherd of The Hills Humane Society Reopens

BRANSON, Mo. -- a local animal shelter that was closed while undergoing a makeover wants the public to know that they're back in business.

Volunteers at The Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in Branson say they received many calls from wanna-be pet parents, wondering when they were opening again.

"We need people to know that we're here ..and we're open again and we've got animals," said Ronnie Haston, who volunteers at the shelter.

The dogs and cats are coming in fast. However, Haston says they are facing a challenge.

"Most of our adopters come in and say they want small dogs," Haston said.

This leaves the "big guys ... and gals" wondering when their adoption day is coming.

Particularly,a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix named "King Cooper," who's been at the shelter for four months.

King Cooper was labeled as "aggressive" after a smaller dog attacked him and was killed in the fight.

Haston says she personally fosters King Cooper as he awaits his forever home. She says he's far from aggressive.

"He's a wonderfully loyal and loving dog -- and he came to us perfectly trained. He's six years old. Totally housebroken," said Haston, "He sits, he stays, he fetches he gives paw."

Haston says King Cooper will need a home with no small dogs or cats.



