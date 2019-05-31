Shelter dog completes 'ruff' training to become an officer Video

NEW HAVEN, Mo. -- Two-year-old pitbull mix "Jet" joined the New Haven, Missouri police force Thursday, May 29, after he was rescued from an animal shelter.

According to Jet's handler, Officer Kyle Walters, an organization called Animal Farm Foundation chose Jet because of his loving temperament and willingness to work. "Heroin, meth, marijuana, and cocaine. He can ID any of those four. He's imprinted, and he knows them very well. He can search vehicles, houses, buses, pretty much anything that he can get into."

Walters says Jet will serve New Haven and nearby communities by sniffing out illegal drugs.

The foundation even paid for Jet's training.

Jet is also an ambassador for the New Haven Police Department.

He'll make public appearances at schools and other events.

