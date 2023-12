SHELL KNOB, Mo. – The Central Crossing Fire Protection District was involved in a crash on the way to a call on Thursday morning, December 7.

The fire truck was headed to a medical call for a person possibly having a stroke at about 8:28 a.m. when it lost a steering tire and hit a tree stump.

None of the firefighters were injured and the firetruck only received moderate damage. It was driven off the scene.