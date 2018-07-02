Sheep Dog Impact Assistance wants to Raise Awareness for Veteran Suicide Video

ARKANSAS -- A program in northwest Arkansas is working to give hope to those who have fought for our country.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, 20 veterans and active duty service members take their own lives each day.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is a national non-profit based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Group members seek to give veterans a purpose through service projects and outdoor activities.

Michael Nimmo is an ambassador for the group and also a veteran.

He tells our sister station in northwest Arkansas that veteran suicide is a real problem and that people aren't talking about it enough.

"If a veteran is sitting on the couch, depressed, full of anxiety, dealing with all the issues of coming home from serving over in Iraq or Afghanistan a combat situation dealing with all that stress -- that's when they typically sit on the couch and the suicide rate goes up," Nimmo said.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance also serves first responders and EMS professionals.