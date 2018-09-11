Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Asks for Volunteers for Florence Clean Up

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: KNWA

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) - Sheep Dog Impact Assistance plans to deploy a disaster response team to areas impacted by Hurricane Florence and is looking for volunteers.

The group will head to the east coast to assist with debris removal, muck-out and other recovery efforts. The dates and location of the mission have not yet been determined.

Florence is currently a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall on the east coast Thursday night. Parts of Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina have been evacuated as the storm is expected to cause flash flooding and severe weather conditions.

Anyone available to deploy in the next two weeks should contact volunteer coordinator Ashley Branum at abranum@sheepdogia.org or by phone at (479) 800-4433 and provide your full name, email address, cell phone number, the dates you are available and a list of any tools you are able to bring.