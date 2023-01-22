SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An 18-year-old man is being accused of a gas station robbery committed on New Year’s Eve.

Braxton Eugene Vanthournout, 18, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 18 and formally charged with one felony count of first-degree burglary.

According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to a gas station on East Valley Water Mill to respond to a robbery around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

The gas station clerk told police that three males had entered the store and wandered around for a while until one of them asked for bottles of alcohol. The other two walked out of the store. When the clerk placed the bottles on the counter out of the male’s reach, the suspect pulled out a handgun, racked the slide and demanded the alcohol, as well as a pack of Marlboro Special Select 100s. The clerk complied, and the suspects left.

Police took photos of the security camera footage of the incident to send to the SPD.

On Jan. 10, a student reported to a Springfield school officer that he had gone to a convenience store over winter break and one of the people he was with robbed it. The next day, police arrived at his home and showed his mother the photos of the three males at the robbery. The mother identified her son and allowed the police to speak to him.

The juvenile said that he and the other male who did not pull a gun on the gas station employee met with Vanthournout the night before the incident. The juvenile witness said he was not well-acquainted with Vanthournout. He gave the police enough information to locate Vanthournout on Facebook.

Police found that Vanthournout was a part of an assault call that took place on New Year’s Day. Police used body cam footage to connect Vanthournout from the assault call to the male from the gas station robbery security footage.

Vanthournout was located and arrested on Jan. 18. He told police that was “very high on acid” when he robbed the gas station and that he had met with two friends who same they would give him marijuana if he robbed the store of a couple of bottles of alcohol. He also said the handgun was a BB gun. He said that after he robbed the gas station, he gave the bottles to the other, who then went to go get him some marijuana. He said they never came back.

Vanthournout is scheduled for a criminal setting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24.