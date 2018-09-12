SGF Airport Wants a Clear Answer on Real ID Extension Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- It was Tuesday when the Missouri Department of Revenue announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had extended it's Real ID Compliance deadline from Oct. 10, 2018, to Jan 21st, 2019. Many may have felt relief. Kent Boyd with Springfield Branson Airport did not.

"From our point of view there's conflicting information out there,” he says. "Maybe we'll know something different if DHS says one way or the other."

You see, Boyd is still waiting to hear it from the horse’s mouth.

The afternoon immediately following the announcement from Missouri DOR, Homeland Security's website still said the deadline was Oct. 10th.

Is it a failure to update the Homeland Security Website? Or is it a clue that no agreement has truly been met? Boyd doesn't know and at this point, he feels uncomfortable telling passengers not to worry.

"It doesn't give me a lot of confidence, when we get all these calls from the public wanting to know if they need a passport or not after October 10th, to tell them yes," he says.

Just to double check, Boyd says he's even reached out to bigger airports, he says they're struggling to know what to believe as well.

"We've been in contact with the airports in Kansas City and St. Louis, those two along with us are the largest airports in the state. They've been getting calls from the public and they're not sure what to tell people either," he says.

Until Homeland Security comes through, Boyd says he and his team will brave the frustrated public.

"They're not happy. And I don't blame them. We try to explain that airports don't have anything to do with it. It's the state of Missouri and the federal government. Obviously, people aren't happy with that answer but that's the reality of the situation," he says.