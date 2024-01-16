WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A man was arrested in West Plains following a sexual predator sting operation on Jan. 14, 2024.

McKenzie Surritte is pending charges of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

The probable cause statement said that two members of Bikers Against Predators, an organization that uses fake accounts to expose sexual predators, contacted the West Plains Police Department (WPPD), saying Surritte messaged a fake account of a 13-year-old girl and that he arranged a meeting with the fake child.

The WPPD approached Surritte at his apartment on 2400 McFarland Drive and agreed to let the officer in after being read his Miranda rights. Surritte said he knew the girl was 13 and admitted to asking for photos and sexual favors from the girl.

Surritte complied fully with the WPPD and was taken to West Plains Jail to be held on a $25,000 cash or corporate surety bond.