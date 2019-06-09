Severe weather's impact on home insurance Video

Ar. -- "With the recent storms there's going to be increases with homeowners insurance rates," Austin Hamlet of Croley Insurance and Financial said. "Any time there's a storm that impacts multiple people or insurance there's always going to be increases on rates within the coming year."

Hamlet says homeowners should expect to have their home insurance rates go up within the next year as more storms come to the area. He predicts it could be 10 percent higher within the next year.

"It could be higher depending on how the rest of this season pans out," Hamlet said.

Local weather forecasters say this summer will be full of all kinds of severe weather. Meaning homeowners will likely see rates increase.

Some residents in Springfield have already received warnings about this potential change. Resident Dale Howard is beyond irritated.

"When you get that little notice about 'oh you know with the current weather we've been having we're looking at future possible damage to your home we're gonna raise your rates so if it does happen," Howard said. "Well you don't know if that's gonna happen to us," Howard said.

But there's also people who are indifferent. Darin Reichard says one person can't control every possible thing.

"The bigger picture is you have to deal with what's going on around you and compensate on your own part to make your life fit in with it," Reichard said. "Because you can't change the weather, but if you can, let me know."

If and when home insurance rates go up, Hamlet has some advice.

"Shop your insurance every year," Hamlet said. "Every carrier will be different with claims and rates. One company may have higher rates the next rates and one company may have lower rates so it's better to shop that every year."