Last night Severe Thunderstorms pushed through the Ozarks creating a vast amount of storm damage. At the time of constructing this article, thousands are still without power in Greene, Polk, and Benton County. You can click here to check the current power outage reports.

Last night events brought damaging winds, hail, heavy rains, and even tornado warnings. Of these, the most impactful was heavy rainfall which caused considerable flooding.

In Lawrence County flash flooding caused 3 occupants to be trapped inside their vehicle as 4 feet of water was over the roadway. Multiple roads in Springfield were covered with 8-12″ of water due to flooding.

For today, you can expect an additional chance of showers this afternoon. High temperatures will be dependent on the arrival time of afternoon rainfall but should hover around the upper 70s.

The start of the workweek will be off to both a quieter and dry start. Warmer temperatures will also return as temperatures over the 80 mark are expected.