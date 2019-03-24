Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been enacted across south-central and southeast Missouri that will last until 10 p.m.

OzarksFirst Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner is currently "watching rotation" in a storm cell moving into northwest Texas County. More updates to come.

There have also been Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that have been issued for parts of Laclede, Miller, Maries, Texas, Pulaski, Phelps, and Wright counties. Winds are blowing between 25-30 miles per hour in those counties, and hail reaching ping-pong ball size is also possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also expected to arise throughout the evening and into the early evening hours across the Ozarks.