FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth.

The original post:

Be advised Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down!!!

We have several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers, 2 at the old Razorback, highway is totally blocked. Several more stuck at Hwy 63 and Taylor Cemetery Rd., and several in Mammoth that can’t pull cold spring curve.