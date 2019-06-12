Sertoma Chili Cook-Off committee donates $124,000 to the Boys and Girls Club Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Sertoma Chili Cook-Off committee took the earnings from the cook off earlier this year and gave it to the Boys and-Girls Club in Springfield.

Brandy Harris CEO of Boys and Girls Club, is grateful for the donation. "And sertoma chili cook off is a staple in this community and without that funding there are thousands of kids who would not have the experience that they have now...So we are incredibly grateful for it.."

That check was for one $124,000

The group presented the check at tonight's Springfield Cardinals game.

The Boys and Girls Club says the money will support the new music recording studio at its Henderson unit, the club's mental health program, and its teen job training program.

The funding will also help pay for vehicle, building and technology improvements, a basketball league, and a summer teen program.