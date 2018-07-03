News

Sergeant Who Shot Man, Cleared to Return to Duty

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 10:27 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 06:29 AM CDT

DADE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Dade County Deputy Sgt. who shot a man during a confrontation in late May has been cleared to return to duty.

The Dade County Sheriff's Department tells us, the officer was responding to reports of a man threatening to kill himself and holding another person plus several children hostage.

The sheriff's department says that man, William Hamilton, confronted the officer with a knife and continued to charge at him, even after the Sgt. used a taser. That's when the Sgt. shot and killed Hamilton.    

Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department determined the officer was clear to return to work.

