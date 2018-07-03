Sergeant Who Shot Man, Cleared to Return to Duty
DADE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Dade County Deputy Sgt. who shot a man during a confrontation in late May has been cleared to return to duty.
The Dade County Sheriff's Department tells us, the officer was responding to reports of a man threatening to kill himself and holding another person plus several children hostage.
The sheriff's department says that man, William Hamilton, confronted the officer with a knife and continued to charge at him, even after the Sgt. used a taser. That's when the Sgt. shot and killed Hamilton.
Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department determined the officer was clear to return to work.
More Stories
-
LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon: (all times…
-
BERLIN (AP) - The main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi murder…
-
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.