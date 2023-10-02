September went out in a blaze of glory, quite literally with record-setting heat for parts of the Ozarks. But, was all of September hot?

In Springfield, September 2023 was the 29th warmest on record, averaging 1.9° warmer than normal.

Rolla ended the month as the 24th warmest on record (out of 76 years of record-keeping). Rolla also saw a dismal 1.25″ of rain, leaving them as the 11th driest September on record. Joplin took the top spot when it came to September heat, averaging 3.9° above average, making 2023 the 14th warmest on record.

When it comes to precipitation, we were all over the place. While Rolla was over 2.50″ behind for the month, just to the south in West Plains, they were above average in rainfall. Normal rainfall for September is around 4.30″.

While rainfall is a little laggy for the month of September, and the Ozarks continue to battle drought conditions, we aren’t far off from where we should be for the year up to this point.