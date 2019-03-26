Senator Hawley raises concerns about Army Corps of Engineers' role in historic Missouri flooding Video

WASHINTON D.C. - During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, Senator Josh Hawley raised concerns to Secretary of the Army Mark Esper about the Army Corps of Engineers’ role in the historic flooding taking place in Missouri.

Last Friday, Senator Hawley surveyed flood damage in Holt County and heard numerous concerns from constituents about the Army Corps’ responsiveness and potentially misplaced priorities leading up to the flooding.

Secretary Esper responded by saying he will send the Army Corps to Senator Hawley’s office Tuesday to hear his concerns.

The clip of this conversation can be viewed by clicking here.

