Senate votes to move forward with disaster relief bill

WASHINGTON D.C. - Millions of Americans are still waiting for billions of dollars of disaster assistance from the federal government.

The Senate voted Tuesday to move forward on a 13.5 billion dollar disaster relief bill.

The money would go to those who endured hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding.



David Perdue, Georgia Republican Senator said, "It's been 5 months since Hurricane Michael ravaged the southeast and this Congress has done very little to help people who are barely hanging on right now" and said Congress is quick to appropriate federal aid right after disaster strikes, but it takes too long for the states to get the money.

A recent government report found the federal government has been "slow" to get block grants to areas hit by disasters dating back to Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Texas Democratic Congressman Al Green introduced a bill to speed up the process and said: "In Texas, we still have not received all the resources that are available to us."

Green also said, "It would give the large metropolitan areas a possibility of receiving direct funding and give smaller areas a better understanding of how they can access resources" and his bill would ensure states actually get disaster funding that includes the 13.5 billion dollar disaster relief package the Senate is taking up this week.

Senate leader Mitch McConnell said this bill would give 3 billion dollars to help America's farmers recover from recent storms, but Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said that's an empty promise until states actually receive it.

