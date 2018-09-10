Sen. McCaskill to Discuss the Importance of Voting at MSU
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Senator Claire McCaskill will be making a stop at Missouri State University Monday morning.
It's part of her "Your Vote Counts" college tour.
She plans to meet with students to discuss the importance of voting.
It will be held later Monday morning at 11:30 in the Plaster Student Union Auditorium.
