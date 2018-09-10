News

Sen. McCaskill to Discuss the Importance of Voting at MSU

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:58 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Senator Claire McCaskill will be making a stop at Missouri State University Monday morning.

It's part of her "Your Vote Counts" college tour. 
    
She plans to meet with students to discuss the importance of voting.
     
It will be held later Monday morning at 11:30 in the Plaster Student Union Auditorium. 
 

