SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A semi-truck hit a powerline knocking out electricity to several homes.

According to the City Utilities outage map, at the intersection of S Wedgewood Ave and W. Whiteside St., about 21 customers are without power.

Neighbors say the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. today and there are signs of damage to homes.

“I probably have about $500 worth of stuff in the freezer,” said Ronda Stewart, a neighbor affected by the incident. She says there are powerlines across her garage. She is also worried about possible roof damage.

Lt. Heather Anderson with the Springfield Police said the driver comes through here on a regular basis without issue so something caused the lines to sag more than normal. Anderson said there’s a possibility heat might have caused the lines to sag.

There are no injuries reported.

According to the City Utilities Outage Map, the estimated restoration time will be at 10:00 p.m.