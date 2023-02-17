WEST PLAINS, Mo. — At 5:40 a.m. today, Feb. 17, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer unite and a dog grooming business near West Plains.

The tractor-trailer unit was northbound on US Highway 63 and crossed the left lane, hitting another tractor-trailer unit. It then crashed into the Fluffy Puppy Pet Salon, a dog-grooming business in West Plains.

The business was closed at the time of the crash, according to the MSHP press release. The driver was uninjured.