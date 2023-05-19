LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after a collision with a trailer-tractor unit in Rescue, Missouri.

Jose L. Uoa, 40, of Carthage, was killed when the 2014 Nissan Rogue he was driving crossed the center line of Missouri Highway 96 this morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers initiated an investigation at 8:15 a.m. today, May 19. The investigation showed that the Nissan Rogue struck a 2023 Peterbilt Tractor/Tanker trailer head-on. Uoa was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the Peterbilt was a 55-year-old man from Frontenac, Kansas. He was taken to a Carthage hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.