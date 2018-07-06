Secretary of State Pompeo Back in North Korea Video

PYONGYANG - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after a brief stopover in Japan, has landed in North Korea.

In Pyongyang, Pompeo will have a follow-up visit about denuclearization. This will be his third visit to the country and the first since last month's meeting in Singapore between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he trusted Kim would dismantle his nuclear program but admitted the deal they agreed to could fall apart.

“Have I been in deals, have you been in things where, people didn't work out? It's possible,” President Trump says.

The Washington Post reported that US intelligence believes the North Koreans are planning to conceal the number of warheads in their arsenal.

"We don't talk about intelligence. The secretary has been blunt with the North Koreans about what he expects," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert says.

One hoped-for breakthrough during Pompeo's visit would be the return of the remains of US soldiers killed during the Korean War. Both sides have suggested Pyongyang is willing to turn over dozens, if not hundreds of remains.

(Laura Podesta, CBS News)