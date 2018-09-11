Secretaries of States Meet in St. Louis to Discuss Election Security Video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- In St. Louis today several secretaries of states joined for a national gathering on election security.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the goal is to mitigate threats and vulnerabilities in preparation for the November 2018 elections.

"We're gonna work to do what works well for the population of our state to run secure and safe elections," Ashcroft said. "But the idea that the federal government should decide upon a standard created by cyber security officials that have never run elections, without letting election experts decide how to do that and layer in cyber security expertise, that just doesn't work."

Missouri received over $7 million in federal money to boost its protection from cyber attacks.