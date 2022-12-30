SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering their food at 11 a.m. on Jan. 2.

However, similarly to the Republic location’s opening day, the Ozarks Whataburger will be serving through the drive-thru only. The lobby, curbside pickup and delivery services will be available at a later date.

The third location in the area, which will be at 3880 W. Sunshine St. in Springfield, will open in the next few weeks, according to a press release.