LICKING, Mo. — A second prisoner was pronounced dead this month at the South Central Correctional Center.

According to a press release from the State of Missouri Department of Corrections, at 11:47 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2023, Jason Baker, was pronounced dead.

Baker, 45, was an inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in Crawford County. He was admitted into the Missouri Department of Corrections on May 24, 2023.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Late last week, another inmate was pronounced dead due to natural causes.