Search Warrant Leads to Seizure of Several Guns and Drugs

CAMDENTON, Mo- The Camden County Sheriff's Office have seized a variety of drugs and firearms in a home on the west side of Camdenton.

According to a Facebook post, the department along with officers of LANEG conducted the search Thursday.

During the search over a pound of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a variety of firearms, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances were seized.

One white male, 57-years-old, was arrested and transported to the Camden County Jail for processing.

More information will be released pending formal charges.