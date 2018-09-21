Search Warrant Leads to Seizure of Several Guns and Drugs
CAMDENTON, Mo- The Camden County Sheriff's Office have seized a variety of drugs and firearms in a home on the west side of Camdenton.
According to a Facebook post, the department along with officers of LANEG conducted the search Thursday.
During the search over a pound of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a variety of firearms, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances were seized.
One white male, 57-years-old, was arrested and transported to the Camden County Jail for processing.
More information will be released pending formal charges.
More Stories
-
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Fourteen police dogs have been given medals…
-
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Two ranked teams. Two star players. The game…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - A woman stabbed five people - including three newborn…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-