SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield family is begging for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run to come forward.

On March 6, police said Donna Campbell was using a crosswalk on North Kansas Expressway when she was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck.

Donna later died from her injuries.

Now, Donna’s children are speaking out about what happened.

“I don’t know how a person could do that and go about their day as if nothing happened,” said Donna’s daughter, Kaitlynn Singletary.

The driver left the area northbound on Kansas Expressway but still has not been identified.

“My grandma called me,” said Nicholas Campbell, who is Donna’s son. “It was almost like it didn’t even happen.”

The community gathered Sunday night to hold a candlelight vigil for Donna.

Donna’s kids couldn’t be there because they live in Florida.

However, they said it’s not stopping them from searching for answers.

“We can bury her, we can cremate her, we can do what we got to do, but there’s still no closure because there’s still someone out there who did this,” said Kaitlynn.

Springfield officers have recently increased crosswalk yield checks in hopes of getting more drivers to stop for pedestrians.

On March 24, officers stopped 13 drivers who failed to yield to a pedestrian using a crosswalk.

Donna’s kids said it happens too often.

“It seems like an outrageous amount of people this happens to,” said Kaitlynn. “I just hope that person either comes forward or they are found.”

The family has started a fundraiser.

Anyone with any information about the crash, the suspect vehicle, or the unidentified driver, is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 417 869-TIPS (8477)