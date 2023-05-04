NIXA, Mo. — Nixa police are asking the public for leads on the whereabouts of a Nixa teenager.

Kyah Kendrick, 16, of Nixa, is missing and endangered due to a medical condition. Police are urging people to approach him with caution as he may be armed.

He may be with people who are armed and dangerous. He is known to associate with Springfield gang members and also has ties to Rogersville, according to a press release from the City of Nixa.

Kendrick was last seen on May 1 around 1 p.m. He left his home on foot wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, grey sweatpants, and white and grey sneakers with patches of orange and yellow. Kendrick wears a silver necklace with a gold tube that holds ashes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Nixa police at 417-725-2510.