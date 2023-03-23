UPDATE 1:45 P.M. — Miller has been found safe.

Original article:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a 66-year-old Springfield man.

People should be on the lookout for Charles Robert Miller, 66, of Springfield. The Springfield Police Department issued the advisory after a 2 p.m. incident that happened today, March 23, on North Texas Avenue.

Miller is a black male who is 5-foot-10-inches tall and has brown eyes, no hair, several tattoos on his arms and a scar on his right shoulder. He was last seen wearing a head scarf of an unknown color, a red Chicago Bulls jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

On March 22, Miller was involved in a vehicle crash near Glenstone Avenue and Kearney Street. He was driving a silver 2005 Chrysler Sebring. He may still be using the Sebring, which should have been damaged from the crash.

Miller was also involved in a motor vehicle crash that occurred this morning near Strafford. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the vehicle as totaled.

According to the endangered person advisory, he left the scene of the accident and has not been in contact with his family since.

Miller is an insulin-dependent diabetic who left his home without his medication.

Anyone with any information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.